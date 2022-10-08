 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022

In loving memory of JIM KOHN. Dad, it’s been forty years since God called you home. Not a single day has passed that we don’t think of you and miss you. Love, Roberta, Dan, Tim and Lil 

SHOP HOURS 

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm 

 Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.org:  www.ourladyoftherockies.net 

