Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022

BILL BOLTON, our hearts are still broken 2 years after you left us. We will miss and love you forever. Mom, Dad and Becky Jo 

**

Happy Birthday BUBS. From Bob and Family  

**

Thank you, ST. JUDE, ST. FRANCIS, HOLY SPIRIT, BLESSED MOTHER AND SACRED HEART OF JESUS. For prayers answered. L.A. 

**

SHOP HOURS 

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm 

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.org:  www.ourladyoftherockies.net 

 

