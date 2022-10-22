Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022

BILL BOLTON, our hearts are still broken 2 years after you left us. We will miss and love you forever. Mom, Dad and Becky Jo
**
Happy Birthday BUBS. From Bob and Family
**
Thank you, ST. JUDE, ST. FRANCIS, HOLY SPIRIT, BLESSED MOTHER AND SACRED HEART OF JESUS. For prayers answered. L.A.
**
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net