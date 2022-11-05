Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022

In loving memory of Dad and Grandpa CLARENCE DE DYCKER on his Birthday. We love and miss you. Jackie & Family
**
In loving memory of our Uncle RED VANINA and our Dad and Grandpa, JULIUS VANINA. We treasure so many beautiful memories. Forever in our Hearts, Max, Susie, Neil, Amy and Casey
**
In loving memory of our DAD AND MOM on their 77th Wedding Anniversary. Love, Your Family
**
Remembering “MY SON JOHN MONDLOCH”. Gone too soon. Love to the Family, Kathy and Families, Jeanie, Jeff and Terry.
People are also reading…
**
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net