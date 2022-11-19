Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022

In memory of DAVE BROWN from Vivian and Mike

In memory of NORALEE DRISCOLL. May the light and the joy of her spirit continue to shine in your hearts. The Staff of The Springs Assisted Living

MARY RICHARDS, 25 years ago you left us broken hearted. We think of you every day and share the fond memories we made with you. We love and miss you, keep watch over us always. Love George and Family

DAD, 5 years is forever, yet sometimes it seems you left us today. We cherish the memories of all the wonderful times we had together. We miss you and love you. Keep watch over us always. Love, Bill, Patti, Peggy and Denis

