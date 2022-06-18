Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Sunday, June 19, 2022

Happy Father’s Day LARRY JANY. Your Daughter, Carol

**

In loving memory of ROGER OREN on Father’s Day. We love and miss you, Husband, Dad and grandpa. Jackie, Jeff, Beth, Zach and Amanda

**

In loving memory of our dad, grandpa and great grandpa, CLARENCE DEDYCKER AND PETE OREN on Father’s Day. We love and miss you, Jackie and Family

**

In memory of my Awesome Dad BILL MARKOVICH SR. Remembering you is easy, I do it every day. Missing you is the heartache that will never go away. You may not have been my Father, but you were my fantastic Dad, thank you for always being there for me and loving me the way you did. Dad, I love you and miss you David/Barbara Richards

**

Happy Father’s Day to AL SWISHER, it’s his first Father’s Day in Heaven. We love and miss you every single day. From Jeanette, Dave, Chuck and Lori

**

In loving memory of VIRGINIA PETRONI, celebrating another Birthday in Heaven. We love and miss you more each day! Love, Your Family

**

In loving memory of GARY W. TAYLOR on this Father’s Day. You’re always in our hearts and on our minds. Love, Michelle, Patience & Families, Lonnie too!

**

In loving memory of JIGGS STEVENSON. Happy Father’s Day. You’re always in our hearts and on our minds. Love, Lonnie, Bill, Tessie, Joe, Vickie, Shawna, Dee and Families

**

Remembering JIM LEARY on his 1st Father’s Day away from us. We love and miss you so much. Sharon, Cathy, Jim, Julie, Dan and Families

**

Happy Father’s Day in Heaven: BOB SULLIVAN, JACK STENSON, ED SULLIVAN. You will always be a part of us and live on in our hearts forever! Remembered with love! Carol, Lisa, Justin, Cassie, Kason, Rylan, Sheri, Don, Sean, Brenna, Brian, Christie, Gabe and Abby

**

With Special Love to our Dad and Grandpa GEORGE PAUL. Happy Father’s Day with our love always. Matt, Bradie, Emma and Ava, Krista, Vinay, Ronick and Rylan, Megan and Korynn and your partner forever.

**

Remembering our Papa JACK BARSANTI and missing you especially on Father’s Day. With Love from Gino, Vicki and Family

**

In loving memory of our Dad & Gramps “BOB FELLOWS”. We will carry you in our hearts forever! We love and miss you so very much. Bob, Ty, Robin, Gus, Josh and Zack

**

In memory of my Dad, RAY MIOTKE, on Partner’s Day.

**

With fondest memories of our Dad and Grandpa’s, FRED TURK AND JACK STENSON on Father’s Day past. We are thankful for all you have done for us. Love and Prayers. Love, Di, John, Grandkids and Great Grandkids

**

In Memory of ROSE JOY. Today is the Anniversary of that sad day. You earned your angel wings and God took you away. Special memories we hold dear. We love and miss you and wish you where here. Tell Dad Happy Birthday and Fathers Day.

**

HAPPY FATHERS DAY in Heaven. Jack, Dad, Grandpa, Papa Jack. We love you and miss you everyday! Love, Betty, Tam, Tom, Time, Amy and Families

**

In memory of our DAD, BRUCE SPENCER, on Father's Day. You were the most gentle Dad ever. Happy 112th Birthday on 6-17-2022. Keep Mom, Betty, Marlene and Bill in your loving arms. Watch over your Daughters, Patsy, Helen and Family

**

In Memory of FRANK PARRETT, beloved DAD AND PAPA on Fathers Day. Loved and missed so much by the family

**

