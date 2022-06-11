Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Sunday, June 12, 2022

In loving memory of our Mom, Grandma, and Great Grandma VIRGINIA PETRONI on her fifth Anniversary in Heaven. We will continue to miss you and love you forever! Love Your Family

**

In loving memory of CEIL KAMBICH on her fifth Anniversary in Heaven. With love to her Family. Linda and Dennis Lowney

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Sunday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net