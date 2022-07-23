Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Sunday, July 24, 2022

Dedicating the lighting of Our Lady of the Rockies to my amazing cousin, CAROL SULLIVAN, for all of her love, support and advice during the past many months of my cancer journey. Love you! Sheila Uggetti

**

Happy Birthday, MOM. Born 7/24/1935. We love and miss you. Brenda & JJ Jarvis and The Falcon Family

**

In loving memory of my two beautiful fraus, CHARLOTTE (7-24-15) OMI (7-24-05). Until we meet again. Love Dan

**

In loving memory of SUE BRADY who fearlessly and courageously fought cancer and who lived life on her own terms. May she rest in peace knowing that her children and grandchildren will carry on her legacy. Our heartfelt sympathies to her brother Tom and sister Ann. — Janie and Bear

**

In loving memory of our beloved Sister & Aunt MARLENE SAMPLE on her 7th Anniversary in Heaven. Loved and missed. Allan, Bev and Family

**