Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Sunday, July 17, 2022

Dedicating the lighting of Our Lady of the Rockies to my dear friend, JUDY SERITELLA, for all of her love and support during the past many months of my cancer journey. Love you! Love, Sheila Uggetti
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Sunday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net