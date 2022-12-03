Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022

Happy “62nd” Birthday, DAN HART, as you celebrate in Heaven. In life, we loved you dearly. In death, we love you still. Within our hearts, you hold a place no one can ever fill. So Sadly missed by Mom, Mike, Tom and Peggie (Breanne, Brody, T.J, and Jamie) and Lori and Dave (Kacee, Karlee, Chelbe and Coby).
**
Happy Heavenly 77th Birthday to my loving husband HENDO. We have been blessed with wonderful memories we hold tight in our hearts. We miss you every day. Love you to the moon and back. Diane, Marty, Kathy, Kade, Haley and Clyde
**
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net