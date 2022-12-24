Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022

In loving memory of ROGER OREN AND GREGG OREN on Christmas Day. We love and Miss you Husband, Dad, Brother, Uncle and Grandpa. Jackie, Jeff, Beth, Zach and Amanda

**

In loving memory of our Mom, Dad, Grandpa, Grandma, Great Grandma and Great Grandpa CLARENCE AND GERALDINE DE DYCKER & MARG AND PETE OREN on this Christmas Day. We love and Miss you. Jackie & Family

**

Remembering, with much love, MARY JANE AND BILL RIORDAN, not only of this special day, but everyday

**

In memory of BILL HICKEY AND COLLEEN HICKEY NELSON on this Holiest of days. Love and miss you both. Rickey

**

Remembering special family and friends at Christmas time: ED BRUNELL, GLENN TOPTINE, PATTY BRONSTON, MARILYN MITOSINKA, MARY RUTH BERRY AND FRANK BORUNDA. May Our Lady bless you and keep you in her tender loving care. Love, Kathy and Greg

**

Sending our love to our moms and dads, DON AND KAY BRUNELL AND MARGIE REDEKOPP today and every day! What great memories we have enjoying holidays together. Please keep watching over us and our families! Kathy and Greg

**

In loving memory of JOE AND MAUREEN YELENICH. We wish you a blessed Christmas in Heaven. Our wish would be to spend Christmas with you again. Love Your Family

**

MATTHEW J. REINHARDT, sadly missed at this time of year by your mom and dad, brother Ed & Family and relatives and friends

**

Wishing our family in Heaven a Merry Christmas: GRANDPA TOM, GRANNA KAY, TOMMY & BOBBY O’CONNOR, GRANDPA DUD, GRAMMA MARG, JOEY MALKOVICH & MARGIE BOCK. You are always in Our Hearts. Dan, Sharon and Family

**

MERRY CHRISTMAS to all the Deceased Members of our Family!!!!!!!!!! We are blessed with wonderful memories of those we celebrated together. You remain in our hearts forever. Love and prayers, Pat and Martha; Robin; Kay and Steve; Linda; Laura; April; Paula; Debbie and Bill.

**

Merry Christmas SCOTT CLARK AND NATHAN on your 1st Christmas in Heaven. You are so missed. Nothing will be the same without you. Love forever, Mom, Jerry, Kim, Mark and Tom

**

In loving memory of MY WIFE, OUR MOM, GRANDMA and GREAT GRANDMA DONNA KELLY. Sadly missed at Christmas and always. Love, Dan, Cheryl, Jim and Family

**

In loving memory of MAYLEE “MOO” on her 1st Christmas in Heaven. Sadly missed by Gramma Cheryl and Grandpa Brian and Family

**

In loving memory of HANK AND MAE DARRAGH AND MICKEY AND MILLIE KELLY. Sadly missed on Christmas and always. Love, Dan, Cheryl, Jim and Family

**

BOB SULLIVAN, Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa. There’s a place within our hearts that is with us every day. A place where all our memories are safely tucked away. It is the perfect place at special times for us to go. For words could not express how much we miss you so!!!! Merry Christmas to our angel in Heaven. Carol, Lisa, Justin, Cassie, Kason, Rylan, Sheri, Don, Sean, Brenna, Brian, Christie, Gabe and Abby

**

GAY “WATTULA” DAILY. Our first Christmas without you — if tears could build a stairway, and memories a lane, I would walk right up to Heaven and bring you home again! Fritz

**

In loving memory of my parents JIM AND ISABELLE GARVEY on this Christmas Day. Thanks for the memories & love for my dear friend LOIS MORRISON on her 100th Heavenly Christmas Birthday. Love, Rosie

**

In memory of DOROTHY BOOTH on her first Christmas in Heaven. Missing you every day, Mom. Love Jennifer and Steve

**

DARLENE, missing you on Christmas, your favorite holiday. Love Your Family

**

In loving memory of my MOM & DAD, BROTHER BOB, SUE, BOBBY SEDARIS AND ARLIE DAVIS on Christmas without you. Love and miss you every day. Love Always, Sandy

**

ROB, I love you. I miss you. I’m not whole without you. Love Always, Kitty

**

GELL BERT NESTER. You are missed beyond measure during your favorite time of the season. You were a gift for a short while here on earth and left us with beautiful memories of you. Merry Christmas Son. Love you always & forever. Mom, Bill, Ree, Robert, Joshua, Anne, Jensen Gell and dear friends Jocelyn Jo, Eddie and Kathleen

**

In loving memory of JOHN AND DONNA McCARTHY on this Christmas Day. As you gather today, your love is felt amongst us all. We cherish all our memories together and we find comfort in knowing you two are together celebrating after 23 years. Love and miss you! Sean, Tammy, Shane, Mikelyn, Heidi, Eddy and all your grandchildren

**

VICKIE PETRITZ. Ric, this being our third Christmas apart and no easier than the first. We miss you and I love you always and forever. Treaty

**

DAD & PEG, missing and loving you every day, especially today on Christmas, “Keep an eye on us” The O'Neills

**

We light the Lady today in memory of TED & JENNIE CERISE, JIM & SHIRLEY CERISE, DOROTHY BALLENGER, CHUCK & DONNA CERISE, JOHN & OLGA OSSELLO, STEVE BALLENGER, BARBARA ALLEN. Gone but not forgotten. Mike and Linda

**

ANNALYN HALVORSEN, our precious Angel in Heaven. Christmas Blessings to you. Memories of you are deep within our hearts forever and forever. Your beautiful smile and your caring heart for others in need were so you!! We Love, love, love, you so very much. Gramma Nancy, Papa Joe, and your loving Family

**

In loving memory of NANCY WILLS & FAMILY, AND KINDT FAMILY AND REMEMBERING TOCHER FAMILY. Who touched your heart. Merry Christmas. Love, Debra & Brian Tocher

**

Remembering our loving parents and grandparents FRED AND ELSIE TURK & JACK AND FRANCES STENSON on this Christmas Day! We hold you all dear and near in our hearts and find comfort knowing your great grandson RYAN is with you! Love and miss you! John, Di, Grandkids and Great Grandkids

**

In loving memory of BOB SULLIVAN on your 1st Christmas in Heaven! We miss your loving smile and laughter! Forever in our hearts, Jon Diane and Family

**

There are no words for the pain we feel in losing you RYAN, but are comforted in knowing you are in the arms of our Lord. Love you forever, Grandma & Grandpa Stenson

**

Missing our JOE & JOEY SLOVACEK. The stockings on the fireplace are as empty as our hearts. Christmas isn’t the same without you 2 guys. Love, Mom & Jenna

**

In memory of HAROLD MACUMBER (FATHER), LEILA MACUMBER (MOTHER), DIANE HAMLIN (SISTER) AND KEVIN MACUMBER (BROTHER). We miss you! Forever in our hearts! Niki Abraham (daughter & sister).

**

Merry Christmas, MOM, DAD, BROTHER. Miss you each and every day. Love Barbara

**

This Christmas Day the Lady is lit for GERI, GARY MIKE, AND THE FAULKNER & MYER FAMILY, as they enjoy Christmas in Heaven. Al & Family

**

LUCAS MATTHEW ROBERTS. This Christmas we are blowing kisses to you, our little Angel in Heaven. You are forever in our hearts sweet baby boy. Love, Daddy, Gramma Lorrie and Papa John

**

In loving memory of BILL & THERESA SMITH. We miss you all the time, but especially around the Holidays because you made them so special. Enjoy the festivities in Heaven. Love your Family

**

In memory of BURTON & EVA McMONIGLE & DELVINA HAUSER AND TOMMY & BILLY CONWELL. With love, Lori Conwell & Chris McMonigle

**

For my “Birthday Buddy” & Jim’s “wingman” MARK BERG, you are forever in our hearts and we miss you-watch over us this Christmas Season- Love always, Jim & Carolyn

**

MARK, DAD, BERGIE, Merry Christmas brings us memories of you. We think back on our times together and raise a glass in your honor. Love & miss you. Mary, Jen, Matt & Jesica

**

SHAUN DOHERTY, our hearts still ache in sadness, and secret tears still flow, what it meant to lose you, no one will ever know. Love Your Family

**

MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL OF OUR FAMILY who are not with us this year. Miss the fun times and all the laughs we all had. Still loved and never forgotten. Love Your Family

**

The Memories are many the joys plentiful and the love everlasting. MATT, your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Love, Mom, Dad, Taylor and family

**