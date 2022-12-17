Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022

This is in memory of our parents PHIL AND PERNELLA SMITH. Butte was their home for most of their lives. Sincerely, adult children, Connie Jack and Sheila
**
In thanksgiving for wonderful memories of Christmas time with friends and family growing up in the 50’& 60’s in Butte. Marilyn (Mayo) Pearce Hedstrom
**
May the SACRED HEART OF JESUS be adored, glorified, loved and preserved throughout the world forever. Amen. SACRED HEART OF JESUS, pray for us. ST. JUDE, worker of miracles, pray for us. ST. JUDE, helper for the homeless, pray for us. Say 9 times, 9 days.
People are also reading…
**
Missing you on your 1st Anniversary in Heaven EDWARD YELSA. We all love you very much! Love your wife Julie and your Family
**
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
-ALL LIGHTS FOR CHRISTMAS NEED TO BE IN BY NOON ON THE 20TH OF DECEMBER
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net