Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022

MOM — 11 years you went with wind free from pain. I miss you so much. I love you! Your daughter Barbara
Well NADINE ARMSTRONG it has been seven years since you went to Heaven. Miss you every day, love you. Bob and Family
In loving memory of MYRON OVERMAN. Missing you on your Birthday and always. Missing the fun times we used to have. Love, Carolyn, Juan, Gina and Christian
Happy Birthday to my dad MYRON OVERMAN in Heaven. Sending lots of special wishes and memories to you. Love, Brenda
To MYRON. Another Birthday another year, with precious memories of one so dear. Thoughts today of our lives together, hold a love that will live forever. Love and prayers, From The Family
TERRI SVEJKOVSKY you will be sadly missed. From Bridget O’Neill and Family
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
There will be no paper on Labor Day. Any lights for Labor Day will run on Sept. 3rd. Any lights Friday thru Tuesday (Sept 2- Sept 6) must be in by 1:00 on Thursday Sept. 1st.
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net