Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022

MOM — 11 years you went with wind free from pain. I miss you so much. I love you! Your daughter Barbara 

**

Well NADINE ARMSTRONG it has been seven years since you went to Heaven. Miss you every day, love you. Bob and Family

** 

In loving memory of MYRON OVERMAN. Missing you on your Birthday and always. Missing the fun times we used to have. Love, Carolyn, Juan, Gina and Christian

** 

Happy Birthday to my dad MYRON OVERMAN in Heaven. Sending lots of special wishes and memories to you. Love, Brenda

** 

To MYRON. Another Birthday another year, with precious memories of one so dear. Thoughts today of our lives together, hold a love that will live forever. Love and prayers, From The Family 

**

TERRI SVEJKOVSKY you will be sadly missed. From Bridget O’Neill and Family  

**

 

SHOP HOURS 

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm 

There will be no paper on Labor Day. Any lights for Labor Day will run on Sept. 3rd. Any lights Friday thru Tuesday (Sept 2- Sept 6) must be in by 1:00 on Thursday Sept. 1st. 

 Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.org:  www.ourladyoftherockies.net 

