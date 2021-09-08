Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 9, 2021

Love you PETE SCHONSBERG! I miss you every single day. My mind still talks to you, my heart still looks for you. It’s hard to believe it has been 1 year. I feel blessed to have shared so… many precious years with you. Miss you! Virg xoxo

AGNES M. FAGAN thinking of you every day especially today. Love always, your family

DAD, PAPA BERN, happy birthday. We love you and miss you. Continue to watch over us. Love, your family

