Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 3, 2021
DAN AND LOVEY SHEA. MOM AND DAD, your marriage was truly blessed by God and an example for all of us. Happy anniversary. Love, Dan, John, Maureen, Linda and Colleen

**

In loving memory of DAINA MAE HOFFENBACKER. She will always beloved and embedded in our hearts. Love, Steve and Martha Hoffenbacker and family

**

In loving memory of my best friend, JOYCE DRISCOLL GRADY. To some you are forgotten, to others just a part of the past. But to me who loved and lost you, my love will always last! Your sister by heart, Elsie

**

In loving memory of DEBBIE FUHRMANN. Your life was taken in such a tragic way, forty-one years ago today. A fun loving, free spirited, young woman full of life, I knew the cause could not be right. Blessed with closure after all these years, I no longer shed so many tears. For now, I know as sisters pass me by, I am not alone, you are by my side. I Love You So Much. Your little sister, “Lou”

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

