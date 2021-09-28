 Skip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 29, 2021
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 29, 2021

In memory of PEGGY LEARY on her birthday. Sisters forever. Thinking of you today and every day. I hold you close in my heart. Love you, little sister Patsy…until we meet again

In loving memory of TONY BAUMGARTNER. September 28th, one-year anniversary in heaven with mom. We love and miss you both. Love, your family

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

