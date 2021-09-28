Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 29, 2021

In memory of PEGGY LEARY on her birthday. Sisters forever. Thinking of you today and every day. I hold you close in my heart. Love you, little sister Patsy…until we meet again

**

In loving memory of TONY BAUMGARTNER . September 28 th , one-year anniversary in heaven with mom. We love and miss you both. Love, your family

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net