Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 28, 2021

JENNIFER DUDDY ROBERTS on her fourth anniversary in Heaven. We are thinking of you today & every day.

**

In loving memory of our mother ERMA MARKOVICH. It has been 8 years since we said our goodbyes, how we miss the twinkle of her eyes. A “Sweetheart” of a lady we hold dear in our hearts, so loved and so missed by her girls Lynn, Karen, Janice and families

**

In loving memory of GERALD F. D’ARCY on his birthday. We miss you. Love, Carol, Shorty, Jo, Cecilia, Melvin, Michelle and Families

**

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

