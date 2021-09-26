Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 27, 2021

Thirteen years ago, we said good-bye to our Dad (Grandpa) FRED TURK. You are always on our mind and we feel your presence among us every day. Love you forever. Di, John, Grandkids and Great Grandkids

Happy birthday to our beautiful Mother MARY EVATZ. You are forever in our hearts and the wonderful memories of you will always be with us. We miss you so much. Love, Cookie, Janie and Ann Lynn

Remembering our dear Dad and Grandpa FRED TURK on his 13th anniversary. Our days are filled with memories of everything you taught us and did for us. We hold you deep in our hearts. Love you forever, Di, John, Grandkids & Great Grandkids

Happy birthday Dad (Papa) JACK STENSON. We think about you always, we talk about you still. You have never been forgotten, you never will. We hold you close within our hearts, there you will remain to walk and guide us through our lives until we meet again. Love, Carol, Bob and Family

