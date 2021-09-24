 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 25, 2021
0 comments

Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 25, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In memory of TONY RICH. Twenty-seven years is a very long time to miss someone we love so much. We think of you often. Wish you were here to share the good times. The Rich Family

**

In memory of GLORIA NELSON. Sympathy to Vicky & family. Maureen, Dale & Carroll

**

In memory of MAUREEN POLLARD. What a very special lady, miss you, Linda

**

Remembering my wife, CAROL MALESICH, on her 9th anniversary in heaven. Loved and missed. Tom

**

Happy Birthday (on Sept 23rd) Dad! Papa ERNIE!! Love you! Love Shirley, Jen, Trish and Nikki!

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watchnow: Maroons welcomed home with parade

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News