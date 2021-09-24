Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 25, 2021

In memory of TONY RICH. Twenty-seven years is a very long time to miss someone we love so much. We think of you often. Wish you were here to share the good times. The Rich Family

**

In memory of GLORIA NELSON. Sympathy to Vicky & family. Maureen, Dale & Carroll

**

In memory of MAUREEN POLLARD. What a very special lady, miss you, Linda

**

Remembering my wife, CAROL MALESICH, on her 9th anniversary in heaven. Loved and missed. Tom

**

Happy Birthday (on Sept 23rd) Dad! Papa ERNIE!! Love you! Love Shirley, Jen, Trish and Nikki!

**

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

