 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 24, 2021
0 comments

Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 24, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In loving memory of ROBERT (PUDGY) KOVACICH with sympathy to him from the Old Neighborhood Reunion Group

**

In loving memory of my dear Mom, MARY L. RICHARDS, who was called home one year ago today! Love and miss you every day but rejoice that you are all with all our beautiful heavenly family. Love always, Mary Lisa and Mitch Evans

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Are state legislatures becoming more influential?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Glance Into the Past
Local

Glance Into the Past

Western Meat Block opened its doors on Feb. 5, 1980. Pictured here is “Smiley” Carpenter, the proprietor of the business.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News