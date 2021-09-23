Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 24, 2021

In loving memory of ROBERT (PUDGY) KOVACICH with sympathy to him from the Old Neighborhood Reunion Group

**

In loving memory of my dear Mom, MARY L. RICHARDS, who was called home one year ago today! Love and miss you every day but rejoice that you are all with all our beautiful heavenly family. Love always, Mary Lisa and Mitch Evans

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net