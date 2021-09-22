Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 23, 2021

RITA WORRING had a profound belief in God and the Catholic Church. The people of Butte don’t have to look too far to find the saint that was in their midst. Requiescat in pacem. Rita

**

EMILY DOWNEY, happy birthday. Love and miss you. Keep on watching over me. Love, your daughter, Dianna

**

In memory of our friend and classmate MICK HARRINGTON. May he rest in peace. Butte Central Class of 1956

**

Mom and Grandma BETTY, we miss you and we love you. Your family

**

In loving memory of JILL AND MIKE CLAY. My thoughts and prayers are with Helen Ronco and family. Love, Joyce Murie

**

In loving memory of my dear Mom, MARY L. RICHARDS, who was called home one year ago today! Love and miss you every day but rejoice that you are all with all our beautiful heavenly family.

**

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

