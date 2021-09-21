Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 22, 2021

Remembering our dads and mom, FRED TURK (GRANDPA) 9-22-25. JACK STENSON (PAPA) 9-27-19 AND ELSIE TURK (GRANDMA) 9-28-26 on their September birthdays. Wishing you were here to celebrate! Missing you every day! Love, Di, John, grandkids and great-grandkids

**

In loving memory of JOHN SWISHER on the first anniversary of passing. You are remembered with a smile, always missed and forever loved. Lynn Swisher Rowen

**

In loving memory of our Mom and Grandmother LEAH RIES on her 102nd birthday and our Dad and Grandfather BILL RIES on his 49th anniversary. Thinking of you both as you celebrate this special day in heaven. Love and miss you every day. Your family

**

In loving memory of ROSE CAREY MONAHAN, on her ninth anniversary in heaven. What we once loved we can never lose. All that we love becomes a part of us. We love and miss you. The Monahans

**

