Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 20, 2021
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 20, 2021

In loving memory of HERB WILLIS  on the 7th anniversary of his passing. We love you and miss you Dad, and we look forward to being with you again someday. With love from the Willis Family

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

