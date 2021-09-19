Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 20, 2021

In loving memory of HERB WILLIS on the 7 th anniversary of his passing. We love you and miss you Dad, and we look forward to being with you again someday. With love from the Willis Family

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net