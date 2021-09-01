Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 2, 2021

In memory of BILL HICKEY on his anniversary in heaven. Love you and think of you daily. Love, Rickey

**

Remembering GRAMMA KAY O'CONNOR on her 10th anniversary in heaven. You are always in our hearts. Missing you always. Sharon, Dan and family

**

MARGIE HOGAN, we will miss your loving smile and kind heart. Our prayers are with you, MARGIE, as you rest in our lady’s loving arms. Love, The Booth and Schrock Families

**

In loving memory of my “BABY GIRL,” RAELENE MARQUARDT. Missing you on your birthday. Please keep watch over us, this world has gone crazy. Love, Auntie Sheri

**

