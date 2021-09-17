Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 18, 2021

We send our loving thought and prayers in sympathy of MRS. SHARON OSBORNE to Tami, Bill, Michele and their families. Such a special mom and grandma. Love, Con and Nancy Sullivan and RaeAnn Eck

**

In loving memory of NORMAN BONE on his 85th birthday. Death takes the body, God takes the soul. Our mind holds the memories, our heart keeps the love. Our faith lets us know we will meet again. Until then, we will hold you in our hearts. Miss you very much. Love you, Ann and family

**

Happy 6th birthday BERKLIE MAE — I think of you always. I miss you every day. Always in my heart. Gramma Sharon

**

Sending our angel baby, BERKLIE BENJAMIN, 6 birthday wishes full of hugs, kisses and loves!! “Forever loved, forever missed”! Your Family

**

Remembering our brother JIM BRINEY on his 75th birthday. Sadly, missed and loved. Gary, Larry, Susie and families

**