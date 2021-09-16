Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 17, 2021

You have always been the most important person in my life. You are my forever love. God bless you, my RANDY.

**

Happy 55th wedding anniversary KAY. You are the best. Love you, Marty

**

In loving memory of LOIS COLENSO. We lost you 15 yrs. ago. You are gone but not forgotten. We miss you every day but mostly your smile and sense of humor. Love and miss you. Marilyn, Don and Bill

**

In loving memory of ANN ST. JOHN who left us 6 years ago. What a blessing you were to all of us. Your memories help us get through each day. You are missed by all of us every day. Keep watching over all of us. All our love and prayers. Don, Dana and families

**

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0