Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 16, 2021

In loving memory of our mother ERMA MARKOVICH on her birthday. You always had a smile to share, love to give and time to care. In our hearts you will always stay. Loved and missed each and every day. Love your girls, Lynn, Karen, Janice and families

**

In loving memory of MANNIE ERWIN. Happy 89th birthday. Loved and missed deeply. Love, Char and all the family

**

BILL PESANTI, there are no words to say how much we love and miss you. Happy 4th birthday in heaven. All our love, Julie and your family

**

In loving memory of our precious angel ANNALYN HALVORSEN, today, on your second anniversary in heaven. Missing you more and more each day. Part of our hearts are with you. We love, love, love you, Gramma Nancy and Papa Joe and your family

**

In loving memory of JOE SLOVACEK on his birthday and remembering all the fun celebrations we had. Looking like we had better be saying some prayers for your Dodgers. Forever and always, Julie and Jeanna

**

