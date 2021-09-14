Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 15, 2021

Remembering Mom, ELLA M. ARNESON on her birthday, Sept. 15, 2021. Ears that listen, arms that always hold, love that’s never ending, a heart that’s made of gold. Also remembering family members who have passed with her, Dad, Edwin, children, Donny, Joyce, Gerald, Cliff, June, Rolly and Joann. With love, Rick and family

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net