Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 13, 2021

In loving memory of HELEN PALAKOVICH on her 88th birthday. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Your amigo, Ann

**

In loving memory of JIM VERCELLA on his 3rd anniversary. Love always, Julie

**

In loving memory of our Dad and Gramps BOB FELLOWS. We love and miss you so very much. Love. Bob, Ty, Robin, Gus, Josh and Zack

**

Gramps BOB FELLOWS, 15 years ago today we said goodbye to our best friend. We will carry you in our hearts forever. Love and miss you, Josh and Zack

**

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0