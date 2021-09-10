Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 11, 2021

In loving memory of MARY HILLS on her anniversary. The years pass; you are never forgotten. Love, Michael, Cindy, Ryan and Tyler
**
As we gather for our 50th reunion we remember our deceased classmates. HARRY CAMPANA, DAN CARLSON, DAVE CONAVAD, ELGINA COYNE, HENRY FENTON, TONY GRMOLJEZ, CATHY KELLY DOWNING, DAVE KNOEPKE, RICK LUCEY, CATHY McCORMICK PROXELL, MARK McGLOIN, VICKIE McLEAN ERNST, RHETTAGAY MICHAUD, JULIANNE NAVARRO STALLMAN, ROSEMARY OLSEN JANY, DEBBIE RAYMOND OAAS, JIM ROONEY, PAT SCHULTE, LYLE SHANKLIN, BETSY STIMATZ, CATHY SULLIVAN SERATIUS, GEORGIA TOY BEATTY. You will always be a part of us. BC CLASS OF 1971
**
Remembering my dad CHUCK STARCEVICH. 23 years ago, I lost you. I miss your smile, your hugs, your wisdom, your love, your friendship. I miss you, dad. Hugs and kisses for you, Mom and Chuck. Love, Cathy
**
In loving memory of our dad ED MARKOVICH on his birthday. Our memories of you are filled with happiness, joy and laughter and thoughts of you make us smile. Loved and missed deeply. Your girls, Lynn, Karen, Janice and families
**
May the SACRED HEART OF JESUS be adored, glorified, loved and preserved throughout the world forever and ever. Amen. SACRED HEART OF JESUS, pray for us. ST. JUDE, worker of miracles, pray for us. ST. JUDE, helper of the homeless, pray for us. Say 9 times, 9 days. Must publish
**
Remembering our loved ones who can’t be with us on our special day! Watch over us and guide us! Love, Austin and Brooke
**
Rest in peace UNCLE MICK HARRINGTON. The stars are shining a little brighter now that you’re in heaven. We love you and will miss you forever. All of your nieces and nephews
**
In memory of DICK MERCER AND VI DUFFY. Happy birthday. Time moves in one direction, memories in another. As always, Madelynn
**
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net