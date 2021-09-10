Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 11, 2021

May the SACRED HEART OF JESUS be adored, glorified, loved and preserved throughout the world forever and ever. Amen. SACRED HEART OF JESUS, pray for us. ST. JUDE, worker of miracles, pray for us. ST. JUDE, helper of the homeless, pray for us. Say 9 times, 9 days. Must publish

**

Remembering our loved ones who can’t be with us on our special day! Watch over us and guide us! Love, Austin and Brooke

**

Rest in peace UNCLE MICK HARRINGTON. The stars are shining a little brighter now that you’re in heaven. We love you and will miss you forever. All of your nieces and nephews

**

In memory of DICK MERCER AND VI DUFFY. Happy birthday. Time moves in one direction, memories in another. As always, Madelynn

**

