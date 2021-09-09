Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 10, 2021

In loving memory of PAT “SHY” SHEA on his 1st anniversary in heaven. Time passes so quickly. We miss you more than words can ever say, Pat. You are on our minds every second of every day. The memories will be cherished deep in our hearts. We know you and Keegs are together watching over us. You are forever remembered, forever missed and forever loved. Your family

In memory of FRANK BORUNDA. A wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. May our lady welcome him to heaven with open arms. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. Love, Kathy and Greg Redekopp and family

