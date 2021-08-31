Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 1

In loving memory of JOE METZ on his 53rd birthday. Missing you and loving you on your special day, and always celebrate with the angels our love. Love, Mom, Dad, John, Johnna, Blaine, Sadi Jo and Ally

**

In memory of WILFRED COLENSO. When someone you love becomes a memory the memory becomes a treasure. HAPPY BIRTHDAY, DAD. Wishing you were here to celebrate your special day. Miss your smile, jokes and mostly your love. Marilyn, Don and Bill

**

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

