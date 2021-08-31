 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 1
0 comments

Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In loving memory of JOE METZ on his 53rd birthday. Missing you and loving you on your special day, and always celebrate with the angels our love. Love, Mom, Dad, John, Johnna, Blaine, Sadi Jo and Ally

**

In memory of WILFRED COLENSO. When someone you love becomes a memory the memory becomes a treasure. HAPPY BIRTHDAY, DAD. Wishing you were here to celebrate your special day. Miss your smile, jokes and mostly your love. Marilyn, Don and Bill

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Gov. Hochul: NY schools to require masks this fall

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News