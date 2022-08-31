Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Sept. 1, 2022

In loving memory of JOE P. METZ on his 54th birthday. Our hearts are heavy today on your special day. Thinking about all the great celebrations we had together. God hold you in his hands today and always. We miss you so much. Love, Mom, Dad, John, Johnna, Blaine, Sadi Jo and Alli
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
There will be no paper on Labor Day. Any lights for Labor Day will run on Sept. 3rd. Any lights Friday thru Tuesday (Sept 2- Sept 6) must be in by 1:00 on Thursday Sept. 1st.
- Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net