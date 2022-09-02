 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022

DAN & LOVEY SHEA, Mom and Dad, your marriage was truly blessed by God and an example for all of us. Happy Anniversary. Love, Dan John, Maureen, Linda and Colleen 

In loving memory of JOYCE DRISCOLL GRADY, my friend, commando, and sister be heart. Our destination is a place far greater than we knew, but some the journey’s quicker, for some the journeys slow. Love, Elsie 

Today we remember the deceased members of our family especially MAUREEN “MOE” GRAHAM. We love and miss you all. Fred, Brenda and Family 

SHOP HOURS 

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm 

 Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.orgwww.ourladyoftherockies.net 

 

