Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

In loving memory of my RANDY. I loved you then, I love you still, I always have and I always will. Blessings!
**
Lighted Friday, Sept. 16, 2022
ANNALYN HALVORSEN, our precious Angel, part of our hearts are with you today on this 3rd Anniversary with the Angels. Missing you so very very much every day with your beautiful smile and kind heart. We Love, love, love You! Gramma Nancy and Papa Joe and our loving family
**
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net