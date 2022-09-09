 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022

  • 0

In memory of MIKE O’BRIEN on his 67th Birthday. Although you were taken from us so early in your life, you are still loved and remembered. Love, Tony, Leah and Peggy 

**

In loving memory of PAT “SHY” SHEA on his Anniversary in Heaven. It is so hard to believe it has already been two years. Words cannot express how much we miss you. You are always on our minds and forever in our Hearts. We know you and KEEGAN are together, watching over us. Forever missed, forever remembered and forever loved. Your Family 

** 

SHOP HOURS 

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm 

 Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.org:  www.ourladyoftherockies.net 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Polish archaeologists uncover female 'vampire' buried with sickle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News