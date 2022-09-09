Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022

In memory of MIKE O’BRIEN on his 67 th Birthday. Although you were taken from us so early in your life, you are still loved and remembered. Love, Tony, Leah and Peggy

**

In loving memory of PAT “SHY” SHEA on his Anniversary in Heaven. It is so hard to believe it has already been two years. Words cannot express how much we miss you. You are always on our minds and forever in our Hearts. We know you and KEEGAN are together, watching over us. Forever missed, forever remembered and forever loved. Your Family