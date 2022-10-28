Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022

In loving memory of our dad JIM PURCELL, on his 11th year in Heaven. We love and miss you every day. Continue to watch over us. Love, Mary Dawn, Jamie, Janell and Families

**

In loving memory of ISOBEL BUGNI, a loving mother & nana on her 18th Anniversary. Sadly missed but never forgotten. Love, Tim, Toni, Michelle & Chris

**

In memory of our mom CHARLOTTE SHIELDS on her 6th Anniversary. Forever in our hearts. Keep watching over us. Rest in Peace. Love Your Kids

**

Today we are celebrating our FATHER'S 109th Birthday and also celebrating ROD AND ROSE McLEAN'S 76th Wedding Anniversary. We miss you both very much. The McLean Family

**

Happy 97th BIRTHDAY to our MOM, MARIE HANLEY! The stars will be twinkling a little brighter tonight just for you. We miss you. Love, Nancy, Greg and Janie

**