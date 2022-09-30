 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022

 In loving memory of our Dear Brother and Uncle “BILL FELLOWS” on his Birthday. You are missed so very much. Remembering all the joy and love you brought into our lives. We will carry you in our hearts forever. Love, Bob, Ty, Robin, Gus, Josh and Zack 

SHOP HOURS 

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm 

 Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.org:  www.ourladyoftherockies.net 

