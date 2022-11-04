Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022

IRENE KIRK is loved and missed. Happy Birthday MAMA. Smiles and tears on our shared Birthday Celebration. Missing you. Heather
**
In loving memory of BOB SULLIVAN, Husband, Dad, Grandpa and Great-Grandpa on your 1st Birthday in Heaven. Your presence and laughter we miss. Your memory we treasure. Loving you always. Forgetting you never! Carol, Lisa, Justin, Cassie, Kason, Rylan, Sheri, Don, Sean, Brenna, Brian, Christie, Gabe and Abby
**
For GERI on your Birthday. Love you and miss you. Al
**
In loving memory of ANN ST. JOHN on her 65th Anniversary date. Gone but not forgotten. Lots of memories of the fun things we did and places we went together. Still missing you. Love Don and Family
**
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net