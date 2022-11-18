Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022

In loving memory of ANN (OSWALD) SULLIVAN on her 60th Anniversary. By Dan, Marg and Families

TO GAIL AND MYRON, thank you for giving us so many memories to cherish for the rest of our lives. We love you and miss you so much. Love, Your Family

For my Dad, MYRON OVERMAN AND MY SISTER GAIL TAYLOR. Time passes so quickly, but memories of you are always with me. Watch over us during the Holiday Season. Love Brenda

In loving memory of GAIL TAYLOR AND MYRON OVERMAN. Your presence we miss, your memories we treasure, loving you always, forgetting you never. Love, Carolyn, Juan, Gina and Christian

In loving memory of our Niece and Cousin LILLIAN LEONA CRAIN on her Birthday. In loving memory of our Sister DARLENE ZAHN on her Birthday on the 13th. Love, Your Family

