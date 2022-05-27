 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Saturday, May 28, 2022

In memory of EDDIE RYAN as we celebrate his life and passing. Rest in Peace, Your Family

On this, your 35th Birthday, we hope you are singing, dancing and bringing as much joy to others as you did for us here on earth! We love you to the moon & back CASEY. Missing you so much our sweet boy! Love, Mom, Dad and all the Family

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

There will be no paper on May 30th, all lights for Memorial  Day will have to be submitted by noon Friday the 27th and that would include lights for  Saturday, Sunday Monday and Tuesday

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.org:  www.ourladyoftherockies.net

