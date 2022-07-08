 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Saturday, July 9, 2022

  • 0

Dedicating the lighting of Our Lady of the Rockies to my dear friend, MARY LARSON, for all of her love and support during the past many months of my cancer journey. Love you! Love, Sheila Uggetti

**

In loving memory of JIM YOUNKIN on his Birthday. From the Lazzari Family

**

Wishing GRAMMA KAY O’CONNOR. Happy birthday on her 102nd Birthday. You have family and friends to celebrate with you. Happy birthday, Sharon, Dan and our Families

** 

SHOP HOURS

Monday through SUNDAY, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

 Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.org:  www.ourladyoftherockies.net

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Shinzo Abe, powerful former Japan PM, leaves divided legacy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News