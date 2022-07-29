Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Saturday, July 30, 2022

Happy 81st Birthday and 1st “Heavenly Birthday” LINDA HEARD. We love and miss you very much. Love Always, Ed and all of your family
**
Happy 100th Birthday to TERESA ELIZABETH SCOTT from Douglas, Arizona- also a copper town! The world was graced with her presence for almost 95 years. She had a devotion to Our Lady and said the rosary daily. Her kind and gentle ways were a blessing to so many of us. We dearly miss her! Love. Judy, Sheila and the whole Scott Family!
**
AGNES M. FAGAN. Thinking of you and missing you every day. Love, Your Family
**
