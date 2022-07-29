Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Saturday, July 30, 2022

Happy 81 st Birthday and 1 st “Heavenly Birthday” LINDA HEARD. We love and miss you very much. Love Always, Ed and all of your family

**

Happy 100th Birthday to TERESA ELIZABETH SCOTT from Douglas, Arizona- also a copper town! The world was graced with her presence for almost 95 years. She had a devotion to Our Lady and said the rosary daily. Her kind and gentle ways were a blessing to so many of us. We dearly miss her! Love. Judy, Sheila and the whole Scott Family!