Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023

In loving memory of our beautiful mother MARY EVATZ who left us 12 years ago. We feel your love every day and cherish our wonderful memories. Love always, Cookie, Janie and Ann Lynn 

     SHOP HOURS 

    NEW HOURS 

Monday through Friday 11:00-4:00 

Closed Saturday and Sunday until April 2 

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.org:  www.ourladyoftherockies.net 

