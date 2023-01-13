Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023

In loving memory of CHARLEY WORLEY on his 80th Birthday. We love and miss you so much. Just wish you were here with us. Love Karen and all your Family
**
In memory of PETE SCHONSBERG on his 2nd Birthday in Heaven. You are always in my heart. Love and miss you, Virginia
**
To my BROTHER, Happy Birthday. Love Sis
**
In honor of DAD on the 2nd Anniversary of his passing. My heart aches. Miss you everyday.
**
SHOP HOURS
NEW HOURS
Monday through Friday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
Closed Saturday and Sunday until April 2
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net