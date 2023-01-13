 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023

  • 0

In loving memory of CHARLEY WORLEY on his 80th Birthday. We love and miss you so much. Just wish you were here with us. Love Karen and all your Family 

**

In memory of PETE SCHONSBERG on his 2nd Birthday in Heaven. You are always in my heart. Love and miss you, Virginia 

**

To my BROTHER, Happy Birthday. Love Sis 

**

In honor of DAD on the 2nd Anniversary of his passing. My heart aches. Miss you everyday.    

**        

SHOP HOURS 

NEW HOURS 

Monday through Friday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm 

Closed Saturday and Sunday until April 2 

 Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.org:  www.ourladyoftherockies.net 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

New government report shows more than 350 new UFO sightings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News