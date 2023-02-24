In loving memory of PATTY CASSIDY on her 17th Anniversary in Heaven. Loved & missed every day & forever in our hearts. Love Marty & Kay
MARY ALICE BOYLE — Death leaves a heartache that no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal. We miss you mom! We love you mom! Love, Your Entire Family
