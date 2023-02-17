DEE DEE you were wonderful. Everybody loved you. Love Rose Raihl
Happy Birthday mom BEV MURPHY (2-18-44). Mom, all your life your prayers have been for our happiness. Today our prayers are for you. Love Forever, Memories Eternal, Dan, Joey, Joe
DEDE — We hope you are skiing those beautiful mountains in Heaven. We will miss you. Love, Bob and Yvonne
Good fathers start the work of faith in themselves and finish it in their children. In loving memory of our dad, JOHN McPHERSON, on the 20th Anniversary of his death. We miss you every day, Daddy. Forever in our hearts. Sandi, Leroy, Sue, Sally, Dave, Cathy, your 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, and 9 great great grandchildren
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net