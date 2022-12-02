 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022

In loving memory of our son BRYAN ZOBENICA. The world changes from year to year, our lives day to day, but the love and memory of you, shall never pass away. We love and miss you. Love, Mom and Dad 

SHOP HOURS 

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm 

 Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.org:  www.ourladyoftherockies.net 

