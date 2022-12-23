Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Saturday, Dec. 24,2022

In loving memory of PAULINE PATOCCHI BRIONES on her Birthday. With Love, Don & Kathy Bauer

**

Remembering MATT & JUNE BUCKLEY in Heaven this Christmas. Love, Dan, Matt, Sheila, Mary and Mike

**

In loving memory of MY FAMILY, MY DAD, JOHN (DAGO SHEA), MY MOM, MARY SHEA, MY SISTERS, THERESA SMITH, CATHERINE BURY, BRIDGIE VERCELLA. I miss all of you especially this time of year. Love, Judy

**

ROLAND, SARA SMATHERS AND FAMILIES. God Bless JOHN SMATHERS Always! Four years seems like yesterday and then again like forever! His darling smile and quiet demeanor are missed! A horrific loss! Our love and prayers to all of you. Steve and M.L.

**

In loving memory of JOE AND MAUREEN YELENICH. We wish you a blessed Christmas in Heaven. Our wish would be to spend Christmas with you again. Love Your Family

**

Thank you GRANDMA & PA for making Christmas fun. Love you forever.

**

Happy Birthday MOM and Merry Christmas MOM AND DAD (CAROL AND BILL MAUNDER) on your first Christmas together again. Hope you are celebrating w/Dan, Les, Nana, Papa and Grandma and Grandpa. Love, your family

**

Sweet special memories of MELODY KING AND LOUIE RIVENES. Forever loved and forever missed. Remembered by Sherwood and Mary Wolstein.

**

Another holiday without you SHAUN DOHERTY. You are missed and loved by all your family. Always in our hearts

**

Merry Christmas to our Guardian Angel JOE PARINI. Memories of you always bring a smile. If only we could have you back for just a little while. You’re forever in our hearts until we meet again. Love and miss you so much! Paula & Family

**

WALTER, DONNA, LON, MO & ROB – CHEERS! The Teeter Family

**

In loving memory of NANCY & RAY McLAUGHLIN on their 1st Christmas in Heaven together. Life is fleeting, love is forever. Love and miss you very much. Love, Your Family

**

MOM (CASS) AND FLO: Missing you and loving you every day but especially on your favorite family holiday, Christmas Eve. Your tradition continues in each of us. Continue to watch over and guide us. Your loving Family

**

Remembering wonderful Christmas memories of mom & dad, PAUL & LORRAINE MICHALSKY AND JOE & IRENE BROWN. Missed so very much. With Love, Jerry, JoAnn, Don, Colleen and Family

**