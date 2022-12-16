 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022

In loving memory of SHIRLEY DARRAGH on her 8th Anniversary in Heaven.  You now have Dad to celebrate with you. We miss you both so. Love, The Family  

SHOP HOURS 

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm 

--ALL LIGHTS FOR CHRISTMAS NEED TO BE IN BY NOON ON THE 20TH OF DECEMBER 

 Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.org:  www.ourladyoftherockies.net 

