Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022

SARA AND ALLEN, As the Lady of the Rockies illuminates from above, remember we are watching over you on this special day and every day. We love you forever and always. Mom and Marty
Light the Lady in memory of NICK on our 71st Anniversary. Remembering the happy times and sad times and laughter, but always a lot of love. It was a great trip. Thank you for loving me.
Missing you on your 96th Birthday GRAMMA BETTS. Love your family
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net